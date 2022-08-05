Deepika Padukone to Join Hands With Kamal Haasan For Indian 2? What We Know

With his comeback movie Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kamal Haasan broke numerous box office records. While fans are ecstatic about the success of Vikram, one question still lingers in their mind. Whatever happened to the Shankar-directed Indian 2, which was announced long back?

However, Kamal Haasan is now reportedly concentrating on restarting the production of the Shankar-directed film, which has been put on hold since 2020 owing to financial difficulties. Additionally, there is a widespread rumour that Kamal is eager to rope in Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

One of the female roles was to be played by actress Kajal Aggarwal, but she recently got married and gave birth to a baby boy in April. According to rumours, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been approached for the part since Kajal Aggarwal is most likely to be replaced. However, there has been no official announcement on Kajal Aggarwal’s replacement in the movie. While there is no official confirmation about the film’s leading ladies, the makers are likely to sign two Bollywood actresses opposite Kamal Haasan. If the reports of Deepika Padukone bagging a role in Indian 2 are true, then this would be Deepika’s second Tamil film after 2014’s Kochadaiiyaan opposite Rajnikanth.

It is interesting to note that Kamal Haasan had publicly offered support to Deepika when she was being targeted during the Padmaavat Row. Kamal Haasan had tweeted, “I want Ms Deepika’s head.. saved. Respect it more than her body. Even more her freedom. Do not deny her that. Many communities have opposed my films. Extremism in any debate is deplorable. Wake up cerebral India. Time to think. We’ve said enough. Listen, Ma Bharat.”

I wantMs.Deepika's head.. saved. Respect it more than her body.Even more her freedom. Do not deny her that.Many communities have apposed my films.Extremism in any debate is deplorable. Wake up cerebral India.Time to think. We've said enough. Listen Ma Bharat — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 20, 2017

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 already boasts of a stellar cast comprising Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Boby Sima, Nedumudi Venu and Samuthirakani. Kamal Haasan had earlier stated that the shooting of Indian 2 would resume once Shankar is done with Ram Charan’s RC15.

