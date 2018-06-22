English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Deepika Padukone to Marry Ranveer Singh on November 10? Deets Inside
There have also been reports doing the rounds that the two have already finalised their dream house where they'd be staying after the marriage.
A file photo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
Bollywood has been abuzz with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's impending marriage rumours since the beginning of this year. A few months back speculations were rife that Ranveer and Deepika’s parents had met and that the actress even started shopping for her marriage. A new report in Filmfare suggests that the rumoured couple will tie the knot on November 10.
“The maximum time was taken to decide the date. Both Ranveer and Deepika want everything about their marriage to be perfect. November 10th suited their calendars as well as their parents. The roka was done long back and the wedding date was finalised just a few weeks ago,” a source was quoted as saying by the Filmfare.
There have also been reports doing the rounds that the two have already finalised their dream house where they'd be staying after the marriage. Ranveer has apparently purchased two floors in the building where he currently resides with his parents. The two floors are being reconstructed, which is ostensibly overlooked by Deepika herself.
Recently, Deepika left a comment on Ranveer's photo that he posted on Instagram last Friday. Ranveer's photograph, which attracted thousands of comments and likes given he looked quite sexy sporting an unbuttoned shirt, flaunting his well-toned abs, left not just his fans, but Deepika too in awe of him.
Also Watch
“The maximum time was taken to decide the date. Both Ranveer and Deepika want everything about their marriage to be perfect. November 10th suited their calendars as well as their parents. The roka was done long back and the wedding date was finalised just a few weeks ago,” a source was quoted as saying by the Filmfare.
There have also been reports doing the rounds that the two have already finalised their dream house where they'd be staying after the marriage. Ranveer has apparently purchased two floors in the building where he currently resides with his parents. The two floors are being reconstructed, which is ostensibly overlooked by Deepika herself.
Recently, Deepika left a comment on Ranveer's photo that he posted on Instagram last Friday. Ranveer's photograph, which attracted thousands of comments and likes given he looked quite sexy sporting an unbuttoned shirt, flaunting his well-toned abs, left not just his fans, but Deepika too in awe of him.
Also Watch
-
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Roseanne Spinoff Called The Conners to Air on ABC This Fall Without Roseanne Barr
- Lionel Messi Set to be Gifted World Cup for Birthday
- Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018, Highlights: As it Happened
- Kareena, Karisma Enjoy Family Time With Saif, Parents Randhir and Babita in London; See Pics
- 2019 Volvo S60 Premium Sedan Unveiled, Manufactured at Company's 1st Plant in the U.S.