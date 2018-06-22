Deepika Padukone to Marry Ranveer Singh on November 10? Deets Inside

Bollywood has been abuzz with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's impending marriage rumours since the beginning of this year. A few months back speculations were rife that Ranveer and Deepika’s parents had met and that the actress even started shopping for her marriage. A new report in Filmfare suggests that the rumoured couple will tie the knot on November 10.“The maximum time was taken to decide the date. Both Ranveer and Deepika want everything about their marriage to be perfect. November 10th suited their calendars as well as their parents. The roka was done long back and the wedding date was finalised just a few weeks ago,” a source was quoted as saying by the Filmfare.There have also been reports doing the rounds that the two have already finalised their dream house where they'd be staying after the marriage. Ranveer has apparently purchased two floors in the building where he currently resides with his parents. The two floors are being reconstructed, which is ostensibly overlooked by Deepika herself.Recently, Deepika left a comment on Ranveer's photo that he posted on Instagram last Friday. Ranveer's photograph, which attracted thousands of comments and likes given he looked quite sexy sporting an unbuttoned shirt, flaunting his well-toned abs, left not just his fans, but Deepika too in awe of him.