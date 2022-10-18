Deepika Padukone To Pair Opposite Mahesh Babu In SS Rajamouli's Next? Here's What We Know

SS Rajamouli’s yet-to-be-titled film with Mahesh Babu has been making headlines for a long time now. If recent reports are to be believed, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is now being considered to pair opposite the Telugu superstar. As reported by Pinkvilla, the makers are considering Deepika as the leading lady of the film. The entertainment portal also claimed that the actress has not been approached so far. However, if things work out as planned Deepika will romance Mahesh Babu for the first time.

While there is no official confirmation so far, if Deepika gets roped in for the project, this will mark her first movie with Mahesh Babu.

Very less has been revealed so far about SS Rajamouli’s film with Mahesh Babu. However, reports claim that it will be an action adventure and its production is likely to begin in spring 2023. In September this year, Deadline reported that the RRR director has also signed with the American talent agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for the movie. Prior to this, the filmmaker also talked about the movie and said, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!”

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in action-drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed and written by Parasuram, the film also starred Keerthy Suresh in the lead. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has several big projects in her pipeline too. She will be sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. Besides this, she has also been shooting for Project K which stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan too. Apart from these, Deepika will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern which will also mark her another collaboration with Big B. It is also being speculated that Deepika will be a part of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2. However, there is no official confirmation on this so far.

