Deepika Padukone to Perform Stunts in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan Without Body Double

Deepika Padukone will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for the much-anticipated action-thriller, Pathan directed by Siddharth Anand. The actress made her Bollywood debut alongside the superstar in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Both SRK and Deepika will be seen performing high-octane stunts in the forthcoming film. The actress has previously displayed her action prowess as well.

In Nikhil Advani’s Chandni Chowk To China starring Akshay Kumar, Deepika had to perform a few sequences that were deemed dangerous. She insisted the makers on doing away with the body double and that’s how she sailed through the action. Recalling her drive to do her own stunts, Nikhil told Bollywood Hungama, “She's very athletic, it runs in her family. She worked really hard to get the posture and power in the action scenes."

Deepika has also impressed with her stunts in Rajinikanth starrer Kochadaiyaan and Hollywood actioner XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Now, she is set to give her all in Pathan where she will plunge into her own stunts again. Speaking to the media outlet, Deepika said, "I come from a family where sports is a given. Doing my own stunts on screen is a dream situation for me."

Earlier, a source close to the development told The New Indian Express, “Despite juggling multiple film shoots, Deepika doesn’t miss training for Pathan.” Combining functional training and Yoga, the actress dedicated 1.5 hours of her day to training.

SRK, who is reportedly training rigorously for his action sequences, has undergone an intense physical transformation for the upcoming film. As per a report in India Today, the actor has been documenting his physical transition in a behind-the-scenes video series, which will be released closer to the film's release.

Previously, leaked videos from the sets of Pathan went viral. The snippets showed SRK performing a stunt atop a car.

John Abraham will also play a pivotal role in Pathan. Salman is confirmed to make a cameo in the film. On the other hand, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Salman’s upcoming film Tiger 3 in a special role. The actor was recently shooting for Tiger 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.