Deepika Padukone to Play Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi in Meghna Gulzar's Next

After days of speculations, Deepika Padukone has finally chalked out her next project with Meghna Gulzar.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2018, 10:39 AM IST
Deepika Padukone to Play Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi in Meghna Gulzar's Next
Image Courtesy: Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika Padukone/ Instagram
After days of speculations, Deepika Padukone has finally chalked out her next project with Meghna Gulzar, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

As per the reports, the actress will not only play the lead but will also produce the venture. Mumbai Mirror quoted Deepika as saying, "When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it’s not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer.”

Talking of the treatment of the project, the director informed that the film will be made on the lines of Talvar. "The film will be a gritty investigative piece, interspersed with a courtroom drama. Using Laxmi’s story as a lens, we are attempting to explore these aspects and the consequences of acid-related violence in our society. This’s what makes it a must-told story relevant,” said Meghna.

The yet-to-be-titled film is based on Laxmi, an acid attack survivor, who was assaulted by a man after she rejected his marriage proposal in 2005. A year later, she filed a PIL seeking to frame a new law or an amendment to existing criminal laws and asking for a total ban on the sale of acid. Later in 2014, she became a recipient of the US State Department’s International Women of Courage Award. Breaking all barriers, she also walked the ramp at London Fashion Week in 2016.

Currently, she is working for the welfare of other acid attack survivors. She has a daughter named Pihu.

This will be Deepika's second project this year after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Meanwhile, Meghna’s last venture was Raazi with Alia Bhatt. Both the films succeeded at the box office.
