movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Movies»Deepika Padukone to Play Gym Trainer Having Affair in Shakun Batra's Next: Report
1-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone to Play Gym Trainer Having Affair in Shakun Batra's Next: Report

Actress Deepika Padukone became the most valued Indian female celebrity. She is down from the third slot in 2019 but is currently the fifth most valued celebrity with a valuation of $50.4 million

Actress Deepika Padukone became the most valued Indian female celebrity. She is down from the third slot in 2019 but is currently the fifth most valued celebrity with a valuation of $50.4 million

According to latest reports, Deepika Padukone will be playing a fitness enthusiast in Shakun Batra's upcoming film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Actress Deepika Padukone has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline, one of which is Shakun Batra’s untitled next. The film also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles, with Dhairya Karwa playing a pivotal part.

The project has been strictly kept under wraps. However, according to Bollywood Hungama, Deepika will be playing a fitness trainer and enthusiast. A source quoted in the publication has said that despite Dharma Production team denying it, many know that she will be playing a trainer in the “domestic noir drama."

Talking about the storyline, the source said, “The plotline goes like this – Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone play sisters in the film. While Deepika is opposite Siddhant, Dhairya plays Ananya’s love interest. Shakun has always got a kick out of complex relationship stories and in this, the complexities come when Deepika gets physically involved with her younger sister Ananya’s partner Dhairya. The whole extra marital issue has been treated with a lot of sensitivity, ala typical Shakun style and it’s an emotional watch."

Shakun Batra is best known for directing the 2016 film Kapoor & Sons with Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan. The complex family drama dealt with many issues such as homosexuality, infidelity and toxic and dysfunctional families.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Deepika also has Kabir Khan’s 83 with Ranvir Singh, The Intern Remake with Amitabh Bachchan, Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 28, 2021, 17:27 IST