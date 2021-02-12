Deepika Padukone to Play Villain in Dhoom 4?

The makers of the popular Dhoom franchise are gearing for its next instalment. The Dhoom series is known for exotic locations and stylish chase sequences. John Abraham was the villain in the first instalment. While Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra form the fixed cast, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan were headlining the film as the antagonist in the second and the third instalments, respectively.

YRF is planning to take it a notch up this time by introducing a female antagonist in the series. According to a report in Filmfare, the makers have approached Deepika Padukone to headline the fourth part of the franchise. The report added that the actress is quite excited to take up the challenge, however, she is yet to sort her dates so that she can sign up for the project.

Meanwhile, Deepika is part producing her next venture, '83. The sports drama directed by Kabir Khan will be a peek into how India made its way to the glorious Cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev and Deepika plays the role of his wife, Romi Bhatia. She has also committed to star in Shakun Batra's yet untitled romantic drama alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Deepika has been roped in for Nag Ashwin's yet untitled science fiction film, which will mark her maiden collaboration with South star Prabhas. The film is expected to go on floors towards the second half of the year. For her next titled Pathan, Deepika will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan on screen after 2014. John will also be seen in a lead role in this Siddharth Anand directorial. Deepika started shooting for the YRF project in November 2020.

Deepika is also set to team up with Hrithik for the first time in the film Fighter directed by Anand, scheduled for release in September 2022. She is set to portray Draupadi in a retelling of the Mahabharata from her perspective. Deepika will also be producing the film. She has also committed to star in the Hindi remake of American comedy The Intern.