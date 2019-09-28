Deepika Padukone to Romance Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's Next Despite #NotMyDeepika Protests
A few months ago, Deepika Padukone was spotted at Luv Ranjan's residence and it was said that she will be doing his next film with Ranbir Kapoor. However, fans started trending #NotMyDeepika in protest as the director has been accused of sexual harassment.
Image of Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, courtesy of Instagram
A couple of months ago, Deepika Padukone was spotted at director Luv Ranjan's residence with Ranbir Kapoor, and rumours flew that she was going to sign the director's next film, which will feature Ajay Devgn and Kapoor in the lead roles. This led to massive protests on Twitter. #NotMyDeepika trended on Twitter as Luv Ranjan was accused of sexual harassment by an actor during the #MeToo movement.
Now, a source has confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that Deepika has indeed signed the film and the makers are keeping it under wraps till the matters cool down.
The source told the entertainment portal, "Deepika is doing Luv Ranjan's untitled next but everybody wants to keep it under wraps till the whole noise about Me Too dies down completely. Deepika had signed the movie much earlier this year and had started discussions regarding the script with Luv. In July, she and Ranbir were even spotted coming out of the filmmaker's office but Deepika's fans took offence to that and #NotMyDeepika started trending online."
"Many felt on social media that given her strong stance against sexual harassment she shouldn't do the movie and ask her to rethink her choice. In a magazine interview, Deepika had denied that she would be willing to work with a person, accused of sexual misconduct. Her fans were appeased by that but now that she has signed the film it will be interesting to see their reactions."
The source also added, "Apparently, they meet at Luv's home and office but make sure the media doesn't get a whiff of it. It's a very different kind of role for Deepika and a well-scripted romance."
They also refuted reports that said Shraddha Kapoor was being considered to be roped in for the film. "... but for Luv Ranjan's next it was always Deepika, never Shraddha. The younger actress' name was tossed around only last week so that again a storm of protests from Deepika's fans don't arise again till the makers are ready to make an announcement," the source said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: After a Thrilling Time with Bard of Blood, Tune Into Courtroom Drama State vs Nanavati
- Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: 5 Times She Set Instagram on Fire
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: You Can Get a TCL 55-inch 4K TV For Rs 28,999
- India vs South Africa | Rohit Sharma Shouldn't Make Mistakes I Made When Opening: VVS Laxman
- Akshay Kumar Says He'll Work With Sajid Khan Again If the Director is Acquitted of #MeToo Charges