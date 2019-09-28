Deepika Padukone to Romance Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's Next Despite #NotMyDeepika Protests

A couple of months ago, Deepika Padukone was spotted at director Luv Ranjan's residence with Ranbir Kapoor, and rumours flew that she was going to sign the director's next film, which will feature Ajay Devgn and Kapoor in the lead roles. This led to massive protests on Twitter. #NotMyDeepika trended on Twitter as Luv Ranjan was accused of sexual harassment by an actor during the #MeToo movement.

Now, a source has confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that Deepika has indeed signed the film and the makers are keeping it under wraps till the matters cool down.

The source told the entertainment portal, "Deepika is doing Luv Ranjan's untitled next but everybody wants to keep it under wraps till the whole noise about Me Too dies down completely. Deepika had signed the movie much earlier this year and had started discussions regarding the script with Luv. In July, she and Ranbir were even spotted coming out of the filmmaker's office but Deepika's fans took offence to that and #NotMyDeepika started trending online."

"Many felt on social media that given her strong stance against sexual harassment she shouldn't do the movie and ask her to rethink her choice. In a magazine interview, Deepika had denied that she would be willing to work with a person, accused of sexual misconduct. Her fans were appeased by that but now that she has signed the film it will be interesting to see their reactions."

The source also added, "Apparently, they meet at Luv's home and office but make sure the media doesn't get a whiff of it. It's a very different kind of role for Deepika and a well-scripted romance."

They also refuted reports that said Shraddha Kapoor was being considered to be roped in for the film. "... but for Luv Ranjan's next it was always Deepika, never Shraddha. The younger actress' name was tossed around only last week so that again a storm of protests from Deepika's fans don't arise again till the makers are ready to make an announcement," the source said.

