Deepika Padukone to Star in and Co-produce Ranveer Singh's '83: Report
As per a report in an entertainment portal, Deepika Padukone will feature alongside husband Ranveer Singh in '83, which will mark their first appearance in a film post-marriage.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Image: AP)
The power couple of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is all set to mesmerise the audiences once again. The couple will soon be seen together in the latter's World Cup film '83, which will make it their first film together post-marriage. As per a report in filmfare.com, Deepika is set to feature in the Kabir Khan directorial, set to release on Good Friday, 2020. Ranveer will essay the role of former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev, in the biopic and Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia.
Ranveer and Deepika, who have done films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat together, will return on-screen after a hiatus of close to one year. A source quoted by the site said, "Deepika has been locked for Kabir Khan's next film '83. The film that revolves around India's 1983 World Cup victory, will primarily focus on Kapil Dev's story. The film has an ensemble cast being lead by Ranveer and now, DP too has given her go ahead to the film."
Talking about Deepika's role in the film, the report adds that Deepika will not be seen in a cameo role and that her part in '83 will be a substantial one. As she play Romi, Kapil's wife, the film will also explore their love story on screen.
Deepika, who has just ventured into production, her first film as a producer being Chhapaak, will also co-produce the film. In the matter the report states, "When she was narrated the story of '83, she loved it because it's not just inspirational but also extremely emotional. She and Kabir have been friends for years now. So she decided to come on board as a co-producer, too. This will be the second venture under her banner."
Both Deepika and Ranveer have delivered major box office successes whenever they have worked together. If the report is true, the audience is in for a treat, come 2020. With Kabir helming the project, it will be interesting to see how they perform together.
