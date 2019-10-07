Deepika Padukone to Throw Wrap Up Party for Ranveer Singh and Team of '83
Deepika Padukone, who will be playing Ranveer's wife in the movie, wishes to celebrate the 'iconic moments' the team relieved during the shoot of the movie.
Kabir Khan's directorial '83 wraps up its shoot today. The movie which was majorly pictured in London, came to Mumbai to shoot its last leg. And to celebrate the hard work put by Ranveer Singh and team, Deepika Padukone plans to throw a wrap up party for the boys.
According to DNA, a source has revealed, "Deepika wants to celebrate the journey of the shoot of ’83. She has personally written a letter to each and everyone from the team inviting them for the party,” says a source.
The party is likely to be hosted at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai.
The actress has also written a letter to them which reads, "Member of team ’83, Over the last several months iconic moments have been relieved and memories have been etched in our hearts forever. I am beyond proud to be a part of a team that is driven by love, passion, enthusiasm and eternally grateful for your contribution. And for this, I would like to invite you to a celebration!"
@ranveersingh @kabirkhankk @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @nadiadwalagrandson @saqibsaleem @adinathkothare @iamchiragpatil @harrdysandhu @ammyvirk @thejatinsarna @issahilkhattar #RBadre @actorjiiva @tahirrajbhasin @dhairya275 #83thefilm🏏
While Ranveer and Deepika have already charmed the audience with their chemistry in movies like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, this is will be the first movie of the two after being hitched. Ranveer has stepped in the shoes of Kapil Dev's character in the movie while Deepika plays his wife Romi Bhatia. The movie is based on India's historical win in the 1983 World Cup.
#BalwinderSinghSandhu teaching them how to bowl at unlimited smiles/hour 😁 and #YashpalSharma teaching them how to win bat-tles! 🏏 #Relive83 @ranveersingh @kabirkhankk @reliance.entertainment @mantenamadhu @vishnuinduri
Welcoming Deepika to the sets, Ranveer Singh had said, "Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?!"
Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?! 😉❤@deepikapadukone plays Romi Dev in @83thefilm !!! 🏏🎥🎞 Genius casting courtesy @kabirkhankk 😄🙌🏽 #83squad pic.twitter.com/saL8QdmYpE — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 12, 2019
The movie is slated to release April 10, 2020.
