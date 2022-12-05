Deepika Padukone To Unveil FIFA World Cup Trophy During Finals; Deets Inside

Ever since her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone has given her home country India many reasons to be proud of. The actor, producer, entrepreneur and mental health advocate will now unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the finals.

Yes, you read it right. A source close to the actress has revealed that Deepika will be flying to Qatar to be part of the most-watched sporting event in the world and will be unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the jam-packed stadium. With this, she will be the first Indian actor to unveil the prestigious trophy.

After representing India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival where she turned jury member, to being the only Indian in the list of the World’s Top 10 most beautiful women according to the ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’, Deepika Padukone has an unparalleled global appeal that only grows bigger with every passing day. She has also been the face of several global luxurious brands.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be soon seen in Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. It is one of the most awaited movies which will hit theatres in January next year. Recently, the film’s director Siddharth Anand informed India Today they will release two dance numbers from the film in the second week of December.

Besides Pathaan, Deepika will also be sharing the screen with Prabhas in Project K. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in her pipeline. She will also be making a special appearance in her actor-husband Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus. Earlier this month, the trailer of Cirkus was released in which she was seen shaking a leg with Ranveer. Touted to be an out-of-the-box comedy film, Cirkus is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 23 this year.

