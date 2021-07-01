Deepika Padukone to Work on Madhu Mantena’s Ramayana Before Shooting for Mahabharat

In 2019, producer Madhu Mantena made an announcement about making a film on Mahabharat. He spoke about working on this project with Deepika Padukone. The producer wanted to have a different take on the epic tale. His vision was to show Draupadi’s perspective to the audience. But, since then, there was no news about the project. After a long wait, Madhu has finally opened up about the two working together. The producer and actress will first collaborate for another project, Ramayana.

Since the theme of the film Mahabharat is very sensitive, Madhu did not want to take any risk. The objective of working on this angle of the tale is to make people understand more about Draupadi. He mentioned that they are doing a lot of research, which is a requirement of this kind of project. However, they have now come to the stage of writing the final screenplay. He said that the process has been very time consuming because they had to work on a lot of drafts.

Madhu thinks that Deepika is not just working on this film as an actress, but is part of this project because both of them believe that a story like Mahabharat is great and should be told from Draupadi’s point of view. According to the producer, such a project is a huge responsibility because they have to create a world which nobody has seen earlier. He also said that they are trying their best to get everything together.

Madhu will soon make an announcement about the entire star cast of the epic project on Diwali or close to it. This sounds like good news for Deepika'sfans. Now, they will hopefully get to see their favourite actress in two big projects. Looking at Deepika’s past projects, it will be a treat to watch her in a royal ‘avatar’.

