Deepika Padukone Travels In Mumbai Disguised As Acid Attack Survivor, Here’s How People Reacted
Deepika Padukone, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, recently managed to conduct a social experiment with acid attack victims.
Deepika roamed around crowded places in Mumbai with a few more victims of acid attack. The Piku actress wanted to see how people reacted to the appearance of acid-attack survivors. The social experiment is shared on YouTube with the title “Malti On The Move”.
In the video, several hidden cameras were installed in crowded places like streets, shops, grocery stores etc. The video starts with Deepika heading in the mobile store to ask for a mobile phone. Several people look at her but the shopkeeper politely says, “Yes, ma’am?” and upon asking, tells her about the new phone available in the market.
In the same shop, DP asks a woman to take a selfie and the woman happily clicks the picture.
While some people were helpful and kind, others made a big deal out of it. A woman hid her child’s face to “protect” him.
At the end of the video, the Padmaavat actress is surrounded by acid victims. She says, “Spending the whole day like this, I realized how we ignore some things right in front of our eyes.”
She ended the video with a strong message, “It’s important to change our perception.”
The upcoming biography Chhappak is based on the life of Laxmi Aggarwal, an acid attack survivor from New Delhi. The film is to be released on January 10 this year.
