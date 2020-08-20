Deepika Padukone Trolled for Instagram Post, Gunjan Saxena Courts Controversy

Actress Deepika Padukone is being trolled on social media for her posts on mental health. Twitter users seem to be upset with the actress because she had been vocal about depression and mental health on social media soon after Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. On Thursday morning hashtags 'Repeat After Me' and 'Deepika' were top trends on Twitter with over 22k and 14k tweets, respectively.

A user tweeted, "Instead of selling a disease get it treated #RepeatAfterMe."

Read: #RepeatAfterMe Trends as Twitter Users Troll Deepika Padukone for Her Posts on Mental Health

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is making news for the core group of actors who are quitting it. Recently, Sahil Anand and Parth Samthaan have resigned and the channel and makers are looking for their replacement. But, it's not as easy as it sounds.

Parth earned huge popularity for his portrayal of Anurag Basu in the reboot version of KZK. The show also topped TRP charts for his chemistry with lead actress Erica Fernandes, who plays Prerna Sharma. Now, Parth is moving on from the TV space to focus on his upcoming Bollywood film and finding an actor to fill in his shoes will be difficult for producer Ekta Kapoor.

Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay to Go Off Air After Parth Samthaan's Resignation?

Sandhya Suri, among the first women officers to serve on a warship, has strongly condemned the wrong portrayal of facts in the newly released flick "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" and said that the story has been distorted badly only to promote its actress Janhvi Kapoor and has nothing to do with the real character of Gunjan Saxena.

"As an officer, I refused to watch the film because its initial portrayal in the trailer was wrong as they projected Gunjan to be the first woman officer to fly in the Air Force, which is a wrong fact. Next, the way she has been shown ragged and abused, projects the armed forces in a bad light. It never happens the way it has been shown," the ex-officer told IANS.

Read: 'It's All About Janhvi Kapoor': Woman Navy Officer Says Gunjan Saxena Portrays Armed Forces in Bad Light

Naseeruddin Shah is in news for his comments on the ongoing insider versus outsider debate that came into prominence after the death of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

We caught up with Shah to talk about the present debate, a few comments made against him, and his upcoming film Mee Raqsam, which has been produced by Shabana Azmi.

Read: Naseeruddin Shah on Debate Around Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Everybody's Cooking Their 'Papads' Over His Funeral Pyre

As the COVID-19 pandemic had brought life to a standstill, the entertainment industry had been paused for almost three months. With things returning to normalcy, the industry has also resumed shooting.

Ananya Panday shared a boomerang in her Instagram story as she gets back to work amid the ongoing lockdown. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Back at it. #SafetyFirst”.

Read: Ananya Panday Back to Shooting, Shares Clip on Instagram

Return to this column tomorrow for every entertainment update.