Deepika Padukone Trolled For Promoting Her Beauty Brand In Alia Bhatt's Latest Instagram Post

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt had the internet’s attention with their interaction on Instagram. The Brahmastra actress returned to Instagram on Sunday to share a couple of selfies and flaunt her mommy glow. Alia stood in her bathroom, wearing a lobster-printed night suit while soaking in the sun. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, “Sunday mornings are for finding some great light & aimlessly conducting a photoshoot in my bathroom."

The Gehraiyaan actress was among the first to drop a comment on the post. Deepika Padukone seemingly promoted her latest beauty brand with her comment. “Why do I smell #ashwagandhabounce?" she wrote, referring to one of the ingredients of her face beauty product. Alia replied, “Hahaha you smell right beauty.. my favourite product currently."

However, a social media section was not impressed with Deepika plugging her brand in Alia’s post. Several users trolled Deepika for her comment. “@deepikapadukone ufffff anything for pr and marketing," a comment read. “@deepikapadukone ye bht zada cringe comment hai," added another. “@deepikapadukone yaha pe product branding," a third user added. “@deepikapadukone yahan bhi promotion," a fourth said. “@deepikapadukone lol..height of advertisement," another use said.

Meanwhile, Alia’s picture also received love from Sonam Kapoor. The fellow new mom took to the comments section and wrote, “Baby mama glow ❤️ ."

Alia welcomed her first baby, a daughter, with Ranbir Kapoor in November. Soon after, she revealed that they’ve named the baby Raha. “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun,” she said in an Instagram post last month.

