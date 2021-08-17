Deepika Padukone Trolled For Selling Clothes She Wore at Jiah Khan's Funeral, Prayer Meet of Priyanka Chopra's Dad

Apart from starring in Bollywood movies, Deepika Padukone also runs the Live, Laugh, Love foundation that helps people with mental illnesses. To support charities, the actress often sells clothes from her closets. The actress has put up couture and non-couture items in the Live Laugh Love website, where netizens can buy the clothes on sale. However, on Tuesday, the actress landed in controversy for putting up two specific clothing items up for sale.

The first was a pin-tuck top that she wore for her Houseful co-star and actress Jiah Khan’s funeral. The second eas a long kurti Deepika wore at Priyanka Chopra’s father, Dr Ashok Chopra’s prayer meet. The two items of clothing infuriated fans, who called it a ‘cheap act’ to sell the two kurtis. A twitter user wrote, “I am so shocked.. my favourite Deepika Padukone has auctioned her non couture clothes from 2013.. I repeat 2013 that she wore to different funeral events. Low blow!"

I am so shocked.. my favourite Deepika Padukone has auctioned her non couture clothes from 2013.. I repeat 2013 that she wore to different funeral events. 😒😒 Low blow! pic.twitter.com/2vFPoVEeWV— Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 16, 2021

They further wrote, “Don’t justify this by telling me she is doing it for charity.. you cannot be reselling Zara’s .. jhoothis…10 15 year old ordinary brand clothes.. Why can’t you just give it to needy or your househelp?."

Don't justify this by telling me she is doing it for charity.. you cannot be reselling Zara's .. jhoothis…10 15 year old ordinary brand clothes.. Why can't you just give it to needy or your househelp?— Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 17, 2021

Take a look at some reactions from netizens who trolled Deepika for selling her clothes.

Even if she sells 50 items, she will make 150K max that is like loose change for these people. Instead of selling it for “charity” she should’ve given these clothes to needy.— Twitt3r’s Moira Rose!! (@Chhokkwangun) August 17, 2021

Such a cheap act.. For everything they go for donations with PR all over but she couldn’t even donate her old clothes?? What kind of ppl go and buy these second hand stuff.. crazy ..— Ruchi 🚩🇮🇳 (@Ruchi4Tweets) August 16, 2021

They'll do anything to swallow bucks! We middle-class folks give away clothes every now and then. And then too, we're sensitive of what we pass on, what state the clothes are in, and how old/new they are. India survives on our taxes and our charities. — Scribbles_HKS (@KaurHarkirtan) August 16, 2021

We don't give even slightly torn or too worn out clothes to maids, we may not be as rich as them, but surely much more respectable— हर हर महादेव🇮🇳 (@sarangthacker) August 16, 2021

On the work front, she will be starring with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika also has a Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

