Deepika Padukone Trolled For Selling Clothes She Wore at Jiah Khan's Funeral, Prayer Meet of Priyanka Chopra's Dad

Actress Deepika Padukone recently landed in controversy for selling a top she wore at Jiah Khan's funeral and a Kurti she wore for Priyanka Chopra's father's prayer meet.

Apart from starring in Bollywood movies, Deepika Padukone also runs the Live, Laugh, Love foundation that helps people with mental illnesses. To support charities, the actress often sells clothes from her closets. The actress has put up couture and non-couture items in the Live Laugh Love website, where netizens can buy the clothes on sale. However, on Tuesday, the actress landed in controversy for putting up two specific clothing items up for sale.

The first was a pin-tuck top that she wore for her Houseful co-star and actress Jiah Khan’s funeral. The second eas a long kurti Deepika wore at Priyanka Chopra’s father, Dr Ashok Chopra’s prayer meet. The two items of clothing infuriated fans, who called it a ‘cheap act’ to sell the two kurtis. A twitter user wrote, “I am so shocked.. my favourite Deepika Padukone has auctioned her non couture clothes from 2013.. I repeat 2013 that she wore to different funeral events. Low blow!"

They further wrote, “Don’t justify this by telling me she is doing it for charity.. you cannot be reselling Zara’s .. jhoothis…10 15 year old ordinary brand clothes.. Why can’t you just give it to needy or your househelp?."

Take a look at some reactions from netizens who trolled Deepika for selling her clothes.

On the work front, she will be starring with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika also has a Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

first published:August 17, 2021, 19:59 IST