Deepika Padukone Trolls Herself with Hilarious 'SpongeBob' Meme

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone had a good laugh on herself on social media, sharing a hilarious SpongeBob meme that features her. In the meme shared by the actress on her Instagram stories, there is a comparison drawn between Squidward, a popular character from the show "SpongeBob", and a picture of her dressed in an all-black ensemble.

On the image featuring the cartoon character is written "Sqidward" and on the actress's picture is mentioned "Squidward Pro Max". Above all, Deepika put a GIF that read: "OK". Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone completed 13 years in Bollywood last month. Her debut film Om Shanti Om, opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan, had released on November 9. The Farah Khan directorial was a Diwali release, and went on to become a blockbuster at the box office.

To mark the occasion, Deepika changed her name on Twitter and Instagram to Shantipriya, one of the two characters she played as part of a double role in her debut film.

She also changed her display picture to a still from the film that features her with SRK.

As of now, she is awaiting the release of "83", and is also working on director Shakun Batra's next film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

(with inputs from IANS)