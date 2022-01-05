Deepika Padukone Turns 35: When Actor's One Statement Caused a Stir on Social Media

Deepika Padukone is among the most successful actors in India today. Deepika made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om in 2007, and there’s been no looking back for her ever since. But not many know that stepped into films with Kannada film Aishwarya (2006). As the actor turns 35 today, here is a look at one of the biggest controversies associated with her.

Deepika Padukone is known for her bold statements. From the beginning, the actor has remained outspoken about her thoughts and beliefs. As a result, she has often been targeted by netizens.

A few years ago, Deepika had shared a video on her social media, saying that sex before marriage was a woman’s choice. The bold yet true statement had caused a stir on the internet and was highly opposed. The actor was heavily trolled by netizens.

Many, reacting to the post, had called Deepika Padukone’s thoughts morally wrong. A user expressed his anger by commenting, “That is betraying your future spouse.”

Although, some praised Deepika and called her a feminist for clearly saying the unspoken. The statement had created a lot of discussion on social media owing to which, Deepika, in her clarification, said, “It was said that marriage and all practices related to it were sacred. Also, my intention was not to betray or mistreat my fiancé.”

Born on January 5, 1985, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Deepika was brought up in Bangalore. She is the elder daughter of celebrated badminton player Prakash Padukone. Starting her career as a model, she spent most of her childhood on the badminton court. She also played the sport at a national level.

On the work front, Deepika currently has several films in her kitty including Pathan, Fighter, Nag Ashwin’s Project-K, and the official Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern.

