Deepika Padukone Turns Masterchef For Hubby Ranveer Singh, Cooks Thai Curry

Coronavirus pandemic has changed all of our lives. No matter if it is a celebrity or a regular person, COVID-19 has isolated us from much of our otherwise everyday routine. Actress Deepika Padukone’s life right now is no different, and here is what she is doing.

Deepika's actor husband Ranveer Singh recently took to Instagram stories to share clips and pics showing the Bollywood diva's incredible culinary skills.

In one of the clips, Deepika is seen sporting a cap, apron and baking gloves. The caption reads "Master Chef Deepika". The Chhapaak actress cooked Thai cuisine that included chopped Thai salad with sesame garlic dressing, Thai green curry, vegetable Tom Yum soup and rice. There was a "yummilicious" cake for dessert which she garnished with a scoop of ice cream, nuts and Nutella. Posing with the bowl of cake, Ranveer said, "Deepu babez u r my one true love."

In another picture, Ranveer posted a selfie and expressed his love for his wife. “Pati Parmeshwar ke liye apne haathon se khana banane wali Cutie meri Deepu love u babez,” he wrote in the caption.

Deepika has been posting pictures of her kitchen chronicles on Instagram. A few days back she shared a photo of labels to be posted on the boxes of kitchen ingredients. A label maker was also there in the frame. "Season 1: Episode 6 You know...In case it wasn’t clear enough...#wannabemariekondo Productivity in the time of COVID-19!" she captioned the image.



It seems she was not just labelling food. Items. The Bajirao Mastani actress also made a label that read “husband” which she pasted on Ranveer’s forehead.





Celebrities have been taking to social media, keeping fans updated about how they are spending their time during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

Follow @News18Movies for more

