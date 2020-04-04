MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone Turns Masterchef For Hubby Ranveer Singh, Cooks Thai Curry

Deepika Padukone Turns Masterchef For Hubby Ranveer Singh, Cooks Thai Curry

Deepika's actor husband Ranveer Singh recently took to Instagram stories to share clips and pics showing the Bollywood diva's incredible culinary skills.

Share this:

Coronavirus pandemic has changed all of our lives. No matter if it is a celebrity or a regular person, COVID-19 has isolated us from much of our otherwise everyday routine. Actress Deepika Padukone’s life right now is no different, and here is what she is doing.

Deepika's actor husband Ranveer Singh recently took to Instagram stories to share clips and pics showing the Bollywood diva's incredible culinary skills.

In one of the clips, Deepika is seen sporting a cap, apron and baking gloves. The caption reads "Master Chef Deepika". The Chhapaak actress cooked Thai cuisine that included chopped Thai salad with sesame garlic dressing, Thai green curry, vegetable Tom Yum soup and rice. There was a "yummilicious" cake for dessert which she garnished with a scoop of ice cream, nuts and Nutella. Posing with the bowl of cake, Ranveer said, "Deepu babez u r my one true love."

In another picture, Ranveer posted a selfie and expressed his love for his wife. “Pati Parmeshwar ke liye apne haathon se khana banane wali Cutie meri Deepu love u babez,” he wrote in the caption.

92044758_526764304696779_4595515446761872314_n

Deepika has been posting pictures of her kitchen chronicles on Instagram. A few days back she shared a photo of labels to be posted on the boxes of kitchen ingredients. A label maker was also there in the frame. "Season 1: Episode 6 You know...In case it wasn’t clear enough...#wannabemariekondo Productivity in the time of COVID-19!" she captioned the image.



It seems she was not just labelling food. Items. The Bajirao Mastani actress also made a label that read “husband” which she pasted on Ranveer’s forehead.



Celebrities have been taking to social media, keeping fans updated about how they are spending their time during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,784

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,072

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    212

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    874,377

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,182,398

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    244,108

     

  • Total DEATHS

    63,913

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres