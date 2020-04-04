Deepika Padukone Turns Masterchef for Ranveer Singh, Selena Gomez Reveals She has Bipolar Disorder

Deepika Padukone's husband Ranveer Singh recently took to Instagram stories to share clips and pics showing the Bollywood diva's incredible culinary skills. In one of the clips, Deepika is seen sporting a cap, apron and baking gloves. The caption reads "Master Chef Deepika".

Selena Gomez opened up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder during a social media chat with Miley Cyrus. Gomez spoke about her diagnosis during a 20-minute conversation Friday on Cyrus' "Bright Minded" series on Instagram. The singer says she "realized that I was bipolar" after she recently visited a mental hospital.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri have offered their four-storied personal office space to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to be utilised as quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly. This comes at a time when the nation along with the rest of the world is battling the deadly COVID 19 pandemic.

Tiger Shroff is making the most of his quarantine time by catching up on his favourite movies and shows. Recently, the action hero recreated an action sequence after he binged-watched all three Matrix movies starring Keanu Reeves.

Actor Logan Williams, who played young Barry Allen in The Flash, has died at the age of 16. The young actor died on Thursday, his mother Marlyse Williams confirmed to the Tri-City News of British Columbia. Marlyse said the family is "absolutely devastated". She added that the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing restrictions have made the family's mourning even more difficult.

