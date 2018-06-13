GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Deepika Padukone Tweets About Her Safety After Beaumonde Towers Fire, Asks Fans to Pray for The Firefighters

Deepika has a residence in one floor of the building and office in another but both were unaffected by the fire, said the sources close to her.

Sameeksha | @s_dandriyal

Updated:June 13, 2018, 5:17 PM IST
Deepika Padukone Tweets About Her Safety After Beaumonde Towers Fire, Asks Fans to Pray for The Firefighters
(Photo: Deepika's Instagram)
Deepika Padukone is safe after a massive fire broke out at her residence, Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai’s Worli area. The actor took to her Twitter to notify her fans and followers that she is safe and asked them to pray for the firefighters risking their lives at the scene.

She tweeted, "I am safe.Thank You everyone.Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives...🙏🏽"




The blaze started from a duplex apartment on the 33rd floor, B-wing, of the building at Appasaheb Marathe Marg. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to fire department officials and sources close to the actor, Deepika was not inside the 34-storey building. The actor has a residence in one floor of the building and office in another but both were unaffected by the fire, said the sources close to her.

Mumbai Police also posted an update on Twitter informing people about the fire.





Senior Maharashtra government officials have said that they consulted with the fire department over the use of choppers to douse the fire. "It was ruled out after the fire department said that the chopper's wings could likely aggravate the fire," said an official.

