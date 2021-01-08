Deepika Padukone Tweets to Hrithik Roshan Teasing 'Big Celebration' and Fans Lose Their Calm

Deepika Padukone on Thursday thanked Hrithik Roshan for the lovely wish he had tweeted to her on her birthday. Hrithik had shared a heartfelt birthday greeting for Deepika on social media that read "Happy birthday my dear Deepika Padukone. Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always."

Deepika, who turned 35 this week, responded, "Thank you so much HR! Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days." She added a cake and champagne emojis to her tweet.

Soon enough, fans started speculating if Deepika and Hrithik were collaborating on a project. The comments thread on the post is filled with responses like, "Yes, gimme that movie," "you guys do a movie together" and "please tell me it's a movie." Other responses to Deepika's tweet pointed out that Hrithik's birthday is around the corner.

Deepika Padukone recently celebrated her birthday with her husband Ranveer Singh in Mumbai. Ranveer hosted her birthday bash to which they invited a select list of friends including Deepika's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Deepika, Ranveer, Ranbir, and Alia had just returned from ringing in the new year on a safari holiday together. Others included Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, and filmmaker Karan Johar.