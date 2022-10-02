Deepika Padukone, Unbothered By Ranveer Singh Split Rumours, Turns Heads At Event With Kylie Jenner

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and how in Paris! The actress is in the fashion capital of the world to attend a Business of Fashion celebratory gala event. She has been named as one of the BoF 500 members. She was joined by some of the biggest names in the industry, including Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith. Deepika’s appearance comes shortly after she and Ranveer seemingly dismissed the split rumours.

For the honourary occasion, Deepika was seen wearing a gorgeous golden crop top and topped it with a chic jacket. She slipped into high-waist pants and completed her look with black heels and a neatly done bun. She posed against the iconic golden wall. Deepika looked nothing less than a Bond girl in the outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Business of Fashion (@bof)

Fans took to the comments section and showered Deepika with praises. “Our one and only queen Deepika,” a fan wrote. “Deepika looks insanely gorgeous!! Love the gold crop top,” added another. “She is slaying and how,” a third comment read.

Deepika has been making the headlines for various reasons. While her work is being talked about the most — she has movies with Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline — her personal life came under the scanner recently.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Deepika was reportedly rushed to Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai, earlier this week after she complained of uneasiness. The Gehraiyaan actress underwent numerous tests but is now fine. Pinkvilla reported that the actress faced quite a taxing situation and was immediately hospitalised. The publication further reported that the actress is in better condition now. Her team is yet to react to the claims.

Just as the news of her hospitalisation made headlines, fans were taken aback when a tweet claiming that all might not be good between Ranveer and Deepika began going viral. However, Deepika swiftly shot down the claims with her recent flirty comment on Ranveer’s post.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here