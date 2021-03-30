Deepika Padukone Upset with Bhansali for Offering Gangubai Kathiawadi to Alia Bhatt?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the highly-anticipated films of this year. The film, starring Alia Bhatt, features the actress as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film is scheduled to release on July 30. Its trailer also received an overwhelming response from the audience. However, if a report in SpotboyE is to be believed, Deepika Padukone, who worked with Bhansali in Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, is apparently miffed with the filmmaker for not offering the lead role of Gangubai Kathiawadi to her.

To compensate, it was being reported that Bhansali had offered Deepika a dance number in the film but she straightaway rejected it. “Deepika and Ranveer both continue to remain close to Sanjay Bhansali. In fact all through the period when Sanjay was suffering from Covid-19 they messaged him every day asking how he was,” the source was quoted as saying by Spotboye.

The source also laughed off the reports of Bhansali offering Deepika a dance number in Gangubai Kathiawadi. “Do you think it makes sense to offer a dance number to an actress if she has been rejected for the lead? No, Deepika was never offered Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was already playing a female gangster in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Sapna Didi based on the work of the same author who wrote Gangubai Kathiawadi. Of course, that project got shelved. But by then Sanjay Bhansali had moved on,” the source said.

The source also put a full stop to the speculation that all is not well between Deepika and Bhansali. It said that the two will work together in the near future by adding, “Provided these fake stories of a rift do not take a toll on their rapport.”