Deepika Padukone Ushers into the Weekend with Self-love and Self-care

Deepika Padukone gears up for the weekend with self-care regime. Knocking off the lockdown blues, the Bollywood actress took to Instagram to share a selfie with her fans. Putting on a face mask, Deepika is seen posing comfortably in the pic.

"Gearing up for the weekend... #selfie #selflove #selfcare," she captioned the photo. Take a look:

Lately, Deepika has been quite active on social media and keeps sharing insights from her daily life. Along with selfies and throwback videos, she never misses an occasion to make her loved ones feels special. For instance, on her father's birthday, she posted an adorable throwback picture from her younger days and called her dad 'real-life superhero'. Likewise, she also shared a post for hubby Ranveer Singh with a sneak-peek into their family group on WhatsApp.

On the movies front, Deepika next features alongside Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan directorial '83. She is also starring opposite Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's untitled next. Deepika has also signed onto play lead in The Intern remake and an adaptation of epic Mahabharata. In the latter, she will portray the role of Draupadi.

