Deepika Padukone Wants to Go Back to Ranveer Singh’s Dil Dhadkne Do Time

Ranveer Singh’s movie Dil Dhadakne Do completed five years of its release on June 5. The actor shared a throwback picture of himself on Instagram to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Zoya Akhtar-directed romantic drama.

The 34-year-old actor captioned the image, “5 years of #DilDhadakneDo.”

Dressed in a casual white T-shirt, Ranveer looks handsome in the image. The pic, which features his look from the movie, shows the actor without beard.

Soon after posting the image, the Simmba actor’s friends from the film industry and fans reacted with beautiful comments.

Zoya Akhtar, the director of Dil Dhadakne Do, wrote, “Take me back.” Ranveer’s better half Deepika Padukone joined in and said, “Me too.”

Dil Dhadakne Do was a multi-starrer that hit theaters on June 5, 2015. The movie featured Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar in important roles. The film revolves around the Mehras and others who are linked to them. Most of the plot takes place in a cruise ship.

Ranveer Singh’s co-star Anushka Sharma also added a poster featuring the cast of the movie. She too wrote, “5 Yearsof Dil Dhadakne Do.”

Kabir Khan’s ’83, based on India’s memorable performances in the 1983 cricket World Cup, is Ranveer Singh’s next movie.

Ranveer will play the role of then-India captain and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will be seen as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev.

Among other projects in Ranveer’s kitty is Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. The historical drama based on Mughal rule will also feature Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

