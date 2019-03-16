English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone Wants to Join the Avengers Gang, But as an Indian-Origin Superhero
Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017, said that the world is ready to witness a superhero story that originates from India.
Image: Instagram
Deepika Padukone says she is interested in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and playing a superhero in the Avengers series, but the character has to be of Indian origin. The 33-year-old actor, who was in London to unveil her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, said that the world is ready to witness a superhero story that originates from India.
On being asked if she would like to be a part of MCU, Deepika told Metro.co.uk, “Yeah, of course. Why not? I mean I’d say Indian origin. So whether it’s Marvel or whether it’s Avengers, or you know, any of these iconic characters that we’ve seen in the cinema, I think it would be very interesting. And I think the world is ready for it to see one of these superheroes, one that originates from India. I believe it will happen soon. I know it will.”
Deepika made her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017, starring with Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Nina Dobrev and other international actors.
The Padmaavat actress will be seen next in the Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, a film inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. In her interview, Deepika also revealed that she will start filming it by next week.
"I start filming on my next film, it’s called Chhapaak. It’s a story inspired by the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It’s not a biopic, it is inspired by her life. We start filming next week," Deepika said. The film is being produced by her.
Deepika also recently featured as one of the 14 international actors on the latest edition of American Vogue. She even shared the cover and wrote, “Thrilled to share with you my cover for @voguemagazine’s April issue celebrating this talented group of women from across the globe!”
