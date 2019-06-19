Deepika Padukone was All Smiles as She Shares Frame with Kendall Jenner in New York
Deepika, an advocate of mental health awareness, was attending the Anxiety Youth Centre Dinner held by the New York Presbyterian Hospital.
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was all smiles as she posed with supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner at a charity dinner. Deepika, an advocate of mental health awareness, was attending the Anxiety Youth Centre Dinner held by the New York Presbyterian Hospital.
A photograph of the two stars was shared by the celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou on Instagram. In the image, the "Piku" star is seen sporting a fringed Alberta Ferretti pantsuit paired up with dangling earrings. Kendall is seen in an orange bodycon dress. Deepika also shared a picture of the two on her Instagram and wrote, "I had the pleasure of meeting this beautiful soul. I wish you all the joy in the world and peace of mind, always."
Deepika, on her Instagram page, shared a black and white photograph of herself and said her experience with mental illness has taught her a lot.
"Mental illness has presented society with a very tough challenge... But my experience with the illness has taught me so much; to be patient for one... But most importantly that there is ‘Hope'!" she wrote alongside the image.
On the work front, Deepika will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film '83, directed by Kabir Khan. In '83, that traces India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup win, Ranveer will essay the role of Kapil Dev, who captained the team to the glorious victory. Deepika, meanwhile, will be seen as his wife Romi Dev.
Deepika, who has lately been having a dream run at the box office with back-to-back hits like Piku, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, was apparently a bit apprehensive about taking a supporting role in an all-men’s film. It was Ranveer who reportedly convinced her to get on board.
Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Saaqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Harrdy Sandhu, 83 will release in April 2020.
