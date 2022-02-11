Deepika Padukone Enjoys 'Gehraiyaan' With Ananya, Siddhant; Ranveer Singh Reviews Wife's Performance

Deepika Padukone enjoyed a private screening of Gehraiyaan with co-stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and director Shakun Batra as the film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday midnight.

The actress took to Instagram to share goofy pictures of herself and the Gehraiyaan team watching the movie. “Gehraiyaan… Our labour of love, NOW LIVE on Amazon Prime Video," Deepika captioned the pics. In one of the photos, a visibly excited Deepika is pointing towards a television playing Gehraiyaan. Ranveer Singh was quick to drop a comment and also praised his wife’s performance in the film. “You’re beautiful in it, baby," Ranveer commented on Deepika’s post.

Gehraiyaan also stars Dhairya Karwa, who made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Uri: The Surgical Strike. Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday play cousins in the film, and Siddhant Chaturvedi plays the latter’s fiance. A meeting between Siddhant and Deepika’s characters leads to romantic feelings developing between them. The trailer shows that the film explores the grey areas of man-woman relationships, where the heart refuses to follow the rules laid down by life.

Talking about the film, Shakun Batra earlier told PTI, “I’ve been trying to write something about infidelity for a while. It was something that was on my mind even before Kapoor and Sons. Infidelity because I feel for the last so many years the idea of romance and love has been oversimplified in Hindi films and it did not feel authentic to me, it did not speak to me. I just wanted to zoom out and start seeing more complexity in the idea of love. I wanted to go to a place that did not seem so black and white. I wanted to explore the greys."

