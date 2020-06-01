Deepika Padukone Watches Nag Ashwin's Mahanati, Fuels Speculation of Starring in Director's Next with Prabhas

Deepika Padukone has been in quarantine with her husband Ranveer Singh and is spending lockdown time watching and recommending movies and TV series to her fans. Recently, she informed her followers that she was watching director Nag Ashwin's award winning movie Mahanati, starring Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan.

Now, fans are speculating that Deepika is watching the Nag Ashwin directorial in order to acquaint herself with his style. Some even went on to take it as a sign that she is featuring in Nag Ashwin's next, a big-budget sci-fi drama with superstar Prabhas. Earlier, there were rumours that Deepika is being considered by the makers to star opposite Prabhas, who has pan-India appeal, in the yet untitled movie. But, nothing is confirmed as of now and it is all conjecture till an official announcement is made.

Meanwhile, Prabhas was also shooting for his movie opposite Pooja Hegde which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar before the coronavirus lockdown was announced.

Deepika too has highly anticipated movies in her kitty like '83 with Ranveer Singh, director Shakun Batra's next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Hindi remake of The Intern and an adaptation of epic Mahabharata.

If Deepika watching Nag Ashwin movie is a sign that she features in his next venture, then it is exciting news for all movie lovers indeed.

Follow @News18Movies for more