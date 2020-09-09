Deepika Padukone Watches This Hollywood Sci-fi Blockbuster and We Wonder if It's for 'Prabhas 21' Prep

Deepika Padukone recently joined hands with Prabhas and Nag Ashwin for her debut Telugu film and fans have been on the edge ever since the announcement has been made. The movie will begin production next year but seems like Deepika has started doing her homework on the much anticipated cross-over project.

The actress took to social media and shared the poster of Hollywood sci-fi blockbuster Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in the lead roles. The movie is set in the world of the future where bioengineered humans and man co-exist. Alongside the image she wrote, "Watch it now."

Deepika has been sharing her watchlist during the lockdown with the fans but her sci-fi leaning hints that she is looking forward to her first outing in the genre with Nag Ashwin and Prabhas.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled next in Goa soon. She will be joined by Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. The project has been delayed due to the coronavirus spread. While she finishes work on this Bollywood movie, she will also be working on Prabhas 21, which is a new genre for her and the Telugu star as well.

Deepika is also going to feature in The Intern remake and will also portray the role of Draupadi in a Mahabharata adaptation.

She will next be seen in 83, alongside husband Ranveer Singh. The movie's theatrical release has been delayed amid the Covid-19 scare.