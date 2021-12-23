Deepika Padukone Wears Strapless Gown to 83 Premiere, Gets Compliments from Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh

On Dec 24, filmmaker Kabir Khan’s adaptation of the historic 1983 World Cup will dock on silver screens. One of the most highly awaited sports dramas of recent times, the film will see Ranveer Singh step in the shoes of cricket legend Kapil Dev, who led the Indian team of underdogs to the most unpredictable victory ever.

Ranveer’s wife, actress Deepika Padukone will play Romi Bhatia, Kapil’s better-half. The power couple of Bollywood was the most regal duo as they attended the grand premiere of 83 in Mumbai, hand-in-hand. On Wednesday, Deepika grabbed all the limelight as she stepped on the red carpet in a stunning strapless gown. The actress, who is also a co-producer, was simply breathtaking as a soft curled bob and a statement diamond necklace sealed her look. On Instagram, she posted stills of her ethereal look and gained approvals from many members of the fraternity.

Co-star and husband, Ranveer Singh responded with “Ufff,” in the comments whereas Anushka Sharma called Deepika “Stunning.” Others who were awestruck by Deepika’s look were Sonakshi Sinha and Shweta Bachchan.

Ranveer, on the other hand, was stylish and dapper in a crisp white tuxedo. His retro-inspired look was in sync with all his other statement-making promotional looks for 83.

This is the first film of Ranveer and Deepika together after marriage. They have previously co-starred in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Others present at the Mumbai premiere were Kapil Dev, Romi Bhatia, Sunil Gavaskar and wife, cast members of the film, Kabir, Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Pooja Hegde.

83 has been making much noise over the last couple of months. From being declared tax-free in Delhi to screening the official trailer on the tallest building in the world, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the retelling of India’s first World Cup triumph has already captivated the awareness of millions of people.

Pankaj Tripathi, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Addinath Kothare, Ammy Virk, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree are among the main stars of the upcoming project.