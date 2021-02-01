Deepika Padukone Welcomes February with Gorgeous Photo, Ranveer Singh Drops Flirty Comment

Ranveer Singh has dropped a flirty comment on his wife, actress Deepika Padukone's stunning picture, leaving fans into a frenzy. Deepika turned to Instagram to share her dazzling snap to welcome February, Ranveer could not help but swoon over the actress' million-dollar smile as he commented, "That smile!" along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15, 2018 after six years of dating. They were married in accordance with Konkani and Sindhi traditions in a private affair that saw only close friends and family in attendance.

The two had started seeing each other when they began prepping for the 2013 hit Ram Leela at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house. In an old interaction with journalist Barkha Dutt at the Dainik Bhaskar Conclave, Deepika had revealed that she married Ranveer because he respected the fact that she was the bigger star and making more money than him when they began dating.

Deepika will be seen in an extended cameo as Ranveer's onscreen wife in the upcoming film, 83. The sports drama directed by Kabir Khan chronicles India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer will be seen as the-then Team India captain, Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Romi Bhatia.