1-min read

Deepika Padukone Welcomes New Year In Punjabi Style with Co-Star Vikrant Massey

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey will share the big screen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film titled Chhapaak set to release on January 10.

IANS

Updated:January 1, 2020, 9:07 AM IST
Actress Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Chhapaak, and amidst the movie's hectic promotion, she took out time to dance her heart out along with co-star Vikrant Massey to a Punjabi track in order to celebrate the advent of New Year.

The actress took to social media to share the latest #Dpisms clip and captioned it: "Welcoming the New Year like...(with my partner in crime)... #chhapaak #10thjanuary."

View this post on Instagram

Welcoming the New Year like...💃🏻🎉💃🏻(with my partner in crime)... #chhapaak #10thjanuary

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Atika Chohan along with Meghna, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10.

The film is co-produced by Meghna and Deepika along with Fox Star Studios and Mriga Films.

