Deepika Padukone Welcomes New Year In Punjabi Style with Co-Star Vikrant Massey

Actress Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Chhapaak, and amidst the movie's hectic promotion, she took out time to dance her heart out along with co-star Vikrant Massey to a Punjabi track in order to celebrate the advent of New Year.

The actress took to social media to share the latest #Dpisms clip and captioned it: "Welcoming the New Year like...(with my partner in crime)... #chhapaak #10thjanuary."

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Atika Chohan along with Meghna, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10.

The film is co-produced by Meghna and Deepika along with Fox Star Studios and Mriga Films.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.