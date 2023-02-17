Deepika Padukone is grabbing all the headlines for all the right reasons. From playing a drop-dead gorgeous killer spy in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan to flying economy class instead of first class during one of her travel outings, she has been on everyone’s timelines in recent days. Now, the Padmavat actress has done it yet again when she paused to take a selfie with a fan in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, a fan shared the pic with the gorgeous star on his Instagram handle. He posed with his mother and Deepika Padukone. The Gehraaiyan star rocked an orange jumper and jacket with black sunglasses. Along with the memorable snap, the fan highlighted his interaction with Padukone in his lengthy caption. It read, “What an ending to a family trip. Many of you have been asking about this so here it goes. My mom went ‘that’s someone!’ And I said yeah that someone is Deepika Padukone!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Kumar Gurunath (@varungurunath)

He continued, “Deepika started the convo and asked if we had a good flight. I congratulated her on Pathaan and she said ‘that’s so sweet, thank you’. We said safe travels and she said ‘you as well, and it was nice to meet you. Super friendly and extremely nice even with a quick interaction. Despite a 16-hour journey, she was so willing to meet with her fans. Exactly what you would imagine Queen Dee (Deepika) to be."

Reacting to his endearing post, several netizens responded promptly with their observations. One of them wrote, “Deepika is a sweetheart. I met her right before she started shooting for Om Shanti Om. Me, my mom and her had a nice conversation on our flight. She sat right next to us in economy (class). She had given us her phone number and address she had at the time. She’s such a down to earth and warm person."

Another one commented, “Ugh! She’s so gorgeous!!" Someone else said, “Really a fantastic actor. I love her movies. Starting from Chennai Express, I’ve never missed her movies!"

Deepika is currently shooting for Fighter. Billed to be India’s first aerial action franchise, the film marks Deepika’s first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi have been roped into playing crucial roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in January 2024.

Besides Fighter, Deepika is also a part of the Hindi remake of The Intern, sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in director Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3, opposite Ajay Devgan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here