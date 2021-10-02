Deepika Padukone Wins Global Achiever’s Award for Best Actress

Bollywood actress and producer Deepika Padukone won a Global Achiever’s Award on Friday, becoming the first Indian actress to win this feat. The list of winners were announced by international media agency HBW news. The Global Achiever’s Award is for exceptional contribution in various fields including Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Tourism, Real Estate, Architecture, Engineering, Fashion, Arts, Entertainment and E-Commerce, among others. This year’s winner’s list includes Barack Obama, Christiano Ronaldo and Jeff Bezoz.

Deepika has reportedly emerged as one of the winners from a total of 3000 nominations this year. Other Indian achievers include Byju Raveendran, founder of Byju, Ritesh Agarwal, founder of OYO, Bhavesh Agarwal co-founder of Ola Cabs among many other entrepreneurs.

This is not the only international fame that the actress has garnered. Deepika will be starring and producing her second Hollywood film in collaboration with STXfilms. It will reportedly be a cross-cultural romantic comedy. Deepika made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017.

On the work front, she will be starring with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika also has Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

