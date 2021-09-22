Deepika Padukone Wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan 'Good Health', 'Peace of Mind' in Belated Birthday Message

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated her 41st birthday on Tuesday, September 21. Bebo is currently in the Maldives and she celebrated her birthday on the picturesque island nation with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena has been sharing several pictures from her family trip and her recent post was the one from her birthday celebration. The picture features Kareena with Saif, Taimur and Jeh taking a stroll on the beach.

The actress in her caption revealed that she made a promise to herself on her 41st birthday. “Keep the fire burning… Birthday promise to myself,’ she wrote. Her post was filled up with birthday greetings and heart emojis from fans.

However, fans were not the only ones showering wishes on her as actress Deepika Padukone, too, took to the comment section to wish Kareena on her special day. Deepika wrote, "

Happy Birthday! Wishing you good health and peace of mind always…❤️ @@kareenakapoorkhan."

Apart from Deepika, a lot of her industry colleagues and friends had shared adorable wishes for her. Kareena Kapoor also expressed her gratitude for all the wishes and blessings people showered on her birthday. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena penned a sweet note that read, “Overwhelmed… Thank you to each and every one of you for all the love. Tried to respond to everyone… sorry if I missed anyone. It’s been an amazing day."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film stars Aamir Khan as the male lead. Deepika, on the other hand, has a series of projects lined up.

The actress will be starring with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika also has Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

