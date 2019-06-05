Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Deepika Padukone Wraps Up Chhapaak’s Shoot, Calls it her ‘Most Precious' Film

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak will release on January 10, 2020.

IANS

Updated:June 5, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Deepika Padukone Wraps Up Chhapaak’s Shoot, Calls it her ‘Most Precious' Film
Deepika Padukone.
Loading...

Actress Deepika Padukone has completed shooting for her upcoming film Chhapaak, which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika took to social media on Tuesday to make the announcement. She wrote, "It's a wrap on the most precious film of my career. Chhapaak." The Piku actress shared a group photograph with the post.

Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh was quick to respond. Sharing his excitement for the film, he commented, "Can't wait to witness the magic."

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak will release on January 10, 2020. It stars actor Vikrant Massey as Laxmi’s partner Aloke Dixit. Notably, it will be the first time that the two will be seen on screen together.

On her role, Deepika had earlier said, "It's a very important story and it's a true life incident, so hopefully good things will come out of it."

Mainly shot in Delhi and Mumbai, Chhapaak also marks Deepika’s debut as a producer. Deepika was last seen alongside Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial magnum opus Padmaavat in January last year.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram