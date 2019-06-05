Deepika Padukone Wraps Up Chhapaak’s Shoot, Calls it her ‘Most Precious' Film

Actress Deepika Padukone has completed shooting for her upcoming film Chhapaak, which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika took to social media on Tuesday to make the announcement. She wrote, "It's a wrap on the most precious film of my career. Chhapaak." The Piku actress shared a group photograph with the post.

Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh was quick to respond. Sharing his excitement for the film, he commented, "Can't wait to witness the magic."

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak will release on January 10, 2020. It stars actor Vikrant Massey as Laxmi’s partner Aloke Dixit. Notably, it will be the first time that the two will be seen on screen together.

On her role, Deepika had earlier said, "It's a very important story and it's a true life incident, so hopefully good things will come out of it."

Mainly shot in Delhi and Mumbai, Chhapaak also marks Deepika’s debut as a producer. Deepika was last seen alongside Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial magnum opus Padmaavat in January last year.

