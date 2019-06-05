Deepika Padukone Wraps Up Chhapaak’s Shoot, Calls it her ‘Most Precious' Film
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak will release on January 10, 2020.
Deepika Padukone.
Actress Deepika Padukone has completed shooting for her upcoming film Chhapaak, which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
Deepika took to social media on Tuesday to make the announcement. She wrote, "It's a wrap on the most precious film of my career. Chhapaak." The Piku actress shared a group photograph with the post.
Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh was quick to respond. Sharing his excitement for the film, he commented, "Can't wait to witness the magic."
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak will release on January 10, 2020. It stars actor Vikrant Massey as Laxmi’s partner Aloke Dixit. Notably, it will be the first time that the two will be seen on screen together.
On her role, Deepika had earlier said, "It's a very important story and it's a true life incident, so hopefully good things will come out of it."
Mainly shot in Delhi and Mumbai, Chhapaak also marks Deepika’s debut as a producer. Deepika was last seen alongside Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial magnum opus Padmaavat in January last year.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan Takes Mirror Selfie With ATM Card, Fans Ask How Much Money She Has
- Freeing Petrol Pump Licensing Can Help Grow Competition in Fuel Retailing: ICRA
- 'Don't Panic, We Found it': Assam Police on Twitter 'High' After Busting 500 Kg Cannabis
- Ngidi & Phehlukwayo Game of Perfect Pairs Ends in Stalemate!
- Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Expected to Launch on June 11, Here’s Everything we Know
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s