Deepika Padukone Wraps up Shoot for Ranveer Singh Starrer '83 in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, who has time and again established that she leads the troupe of leading ladies in Bollywood, recently wrapped up her upcoming film. The actress who was last seen in the blockbuster Padmaavat is geared up to share the screen again with husband Ranveer Singh. As we know, Ranveer will be headlining Kabir Khan's '83, where he plays cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika will be playing the role of his on-screen wife, Romi Dev.

Now, as per reports in Mirror, Deepika has wrapped up her schedule for '83 in Mumbai. This was before she visited Lalbaugcha Raja and got swamped by fans who were trying to take selfies with her. Deepika had recently opened up about why she opted the role of Romi Bhatia in '83. Speaking to Hauterfly, the actress said, “I play the role of Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev in the movie and she was instrumental in Kapil Dev’s success, especially when he was the captain. She was part of the support system and I feel connected to that. I always feel that in an athlete’s life the wife and family sacrifice a lot of their own dreams to support the vision of the athlete, the goals that they set and they end up sacrificing their own career. I have seen it in my own family. My mother had been supportive to my father in his career. I think to see the human side, to see what an important role family play in the success of athlete I took up this role.”

'83 will be a film about India's historic 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It also stars a plethora of talented actors including Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Boman Irani, and Amrita Puri among many others. The film is set to be released on April 10, 2020.

Deepika Padukone will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, a story about acid attack survivour Laxmi Aggarwal. Also starring Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak will be released on January 10, 2020.

