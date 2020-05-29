Deepika Padukone's 10-Year-Old TV Commercials Go Viral During Lockdown

Before venturing into Bollywood, Deepika Padukone was a popular model. She started her modelling career early, both in print ads as well as TV commercials. She did ramp modelling, too. She has associated with several top brands as a model.

Since everyone is on throwback mode during the lockdown, fans have dug up some old TV commercials featuring Deepika. The videos for an apparel brand were uploaded about a decade ago and have become viral on the Internet amid the ongoing lockdown, DNA reported.

In one ad, Deepika is seen wearing western outfits but being a traditional Indian girl by heart. A guy falls for her and asks her hand in an arranged marriage set up. Towards the end, she is seen wearing a beautiful saree as a bride.

In another commercial, which is a short story of her life post marriage, Deepika is seen wearing sarees and also missing her mom immensely. She is then surprised by her husband as her parents visit her.

Deepika was last seen in her own production Chhapaak. She will next be seen in a pivotal role in Kabir Khan's '83 in which she plays Romi Dev, opposite her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, who will be seen as Kapil Dev in the sports biographical film. Deepika also has Shakun Batra's directorial alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the pipeline.

Follow @News18Movies for more