Deepika Padukone's Adorable Comment on Ranveer Singh's Latest Picture is Unmissable

Deepika Padukone's adorable comment on Ranveer Singh's latest Instagram photo has fans swooning over. On Tuesday evening, the Gully Boy actor posted a picture of himself posing with panache. And, looks like his wife Deepika Padukone couldn't help but comment on his picture."Candy," Deepika wrote alongside a candy emoji.Deepika is currently busy shooting Chhapaak in Delhi, while Ranveer is in Himachal Pradesh for the filming of '83.For his next, Ranveer is stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. The film follows how, under the then newly-appointed captain Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983.Earlier in an interview, Ranveer, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Gully Boy, said he hopes to become Dev's "shadow" in the movie."I’m hoping to become his shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and try to pick as much as possible from him. I hope to get some tips on bowling and batting from the man himself. I have never done this before. This will be a first for me, a unique process of spending time with the person I play on screen," Ranveer told DNA.