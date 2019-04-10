English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone's Adorable Comment on Ranveer Singh's Latest Picture is Unmissable
Deepika is currently busy shooting 'Chhapaak' in Delhi, while Ranveer is in Himachal Pradesh for the filming of Kabir Khan's '83.
Image: Instgram
Deepika Padukone's adorable comment on Ranveer Singh's latest Instagram photo has fans swooning over. On Tuesday evening, the Gully Boy actor posted a picture of himself posing with panache. And, looks like his wife Deepika Padukone couldn't help but comment on his picture.
"Candy," Deepika wrote alongside a candy emoji.
