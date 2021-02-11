Deepika Padukone's BFF Reveals Actress was 'Obsessed' with Doing Laundry on Her Bachelorette

Did you know that Deepika Padukone has a secret passion for doing laundry? All this and many more secrets were revealed in the star's latest IGTV video. Padukone shocked her fans last year when she erased all content from her Instagram profile. Though initially worried, fans sighed with relief when the actress came back to the virtual space and has been trying to build a more personal and candid social media presence instead of professional photographs and promos, which is the norm with celebrity pages.

She is now working on content that will help her connect with the fans on a personal level, revealing behind the scenes from her films or creating audio diaries about her growing years. In the latest video, which she had teased about weeks ago, she can be seen going for a “Bake-Off” with her childhood friend Hiteshi Mehta. The two parody the popular cooking show, embellished with all the drama that takes place behind the scene on such reality show.

As seen in the likes of MasterChef USA, which can be very competitive, contestants often steal glances at the camera and bad mouth their colleagues. Imitating that formula, Deepika says she got thrown off because “she (Hiteshi) was talking too much.” Then dramatic music plays as the two argue whether cooking is art or science.

Their frenemy-status is established in the beginning itself where Deepika claimed her friend was always first, a topper, the best at everything so by this bake-off she proves this is one thing where Deepika can be better.

During the video, Hiteshi ends up revealing many secrets. She also revealed that Deepika was obsessed with doing laundry as she doesn’t get to do it too often due to her schedule. So when they were supposed to be celebrating Deepika’s bachelorette, the actress would do laundry twice a day!

“She would force us to give the clothes so she could put it in the washing machine,” Hiteshi said, “doing it twice a day and finding it so exciting."