Deepika Padukone's Birthday Wish for 'Off-screen Hero' Father Prakash Padukone is Adorable

Deepika Padukone wished her father Prakash Padukone on social media on the occasion of his 65th birthday with a throwback picture. In the image, Prakash is seen holding little Deepika is his lap as they both get captured on camera. Deepika's infectious smile is winning the hearts of many fans on social media.

In the picture, Deepika wears a baby pink top and blue pyjamas. Prakash embraces Deepika lovingly as they make for an adorable father-daughter duo. Deepika also called her father her "off-screen hero."

Sharing the picture on the occasion of her father's birthday, Deepika wrote in the caption, "To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa! We love you (sic)."

Deepika's sister Anisha reacted to the pic post by dropping in a heart shaped emoji in the comments section.

On the movies front, Deepika next features alongside Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan directorial '83. She is also starring opposite Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's untitled next. Deepika has also signed onto play lead in The Intern remake and an adaptation of epic Mahabharata. In the latter, she will portray the role of Draupadi.

