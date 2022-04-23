Deepika Padukone’s Blurry Pictures ‘Wow’ Husband Ranveer Singh

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is in Italy for the 59th Venice Biennale and is looking her stylish best. Deepika shared a couple of blurred pictures from her outing. And her husband, Ranveer Singh was wowed by his wife’s beauty.

Deepika is a gorgeous diva and often floors one and all with her looks. Recently, she wore a head-to-toe for a dinner hosted by the luxury designer brand Louis Vuitton. She looked stunning and shared her look along with some blurred black and white pictures.

Take a look at the breathtaking pictures of Deepika:

Ranveer Singh took to the comments section of his wife’s post and wrote, “Wow ” Apart from Ranveer, fans also dropped compliments. One of them wrote, “You are so hot and beautiful….” Another commented, “You are just an icon of beauty.” A third fan wrote, “Stunning as always.”

Coming back to the relationship of Deepika and Ranveer, they worked together for the first time in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela in 2013. Deepika and Ranveer dated for six years and finally got married in a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy in 2018.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. She also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. Besides these, she will feature in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas.

Ranveer on the other hand will be seen next in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is ready to release on May 13. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Circus with Pooja Hegde lined up. Currently, Ranveer is shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.