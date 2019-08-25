Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Deepika Padukone's Candid Pic with Fan Leads to 'Who is Dressed Better' Question

In a recent image that is going viral on social media, Deepika Padukone was trolled for looking less glamorous than the fan she posed alongside. Read full story below.

News18.com

Updated:August 25, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Deepika Padukone's Candid Pic with Fan Leads to 'Who is Dressed Better' Question
Image of Deepika Padukone with a fan in London, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

History is proof that Deepika Padukone's sartorial choices have always been admired by fans, on par with international icons and celebrities. The actress also sets the fashion bar high every time she steps out, be it with her husband Ranveer Singh for casual outings or her yearly visits to Cannes and other international events.

However, fans of the actress were recently surprised to see Deepika posing alongside a fan. In the image, Deepika is seen wearing dark mustard cargo pants and a matching jacket, which she wore with a black camisole. The female fan she posed besides also wore fine clothes, looking charming in her chic outfit. Fact of the matter is that people on social media started comparing the female fan's fashion game with Deepika, some even suggesting that the laywoman looked more of a celebrity than Bollywood queen Deepika.

Check out Deepika's picture with the fan and people's reaction to the image here:

Reacting to the glamorous picture, one user wrote, "The girl next to her looks better and looks more of a celebrity than deepika does," while another one responded by commenting, "The fan looks million times better than deep."

Check out some reactions here:

image 1

image 2

image 3

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika are shooting for '83, which traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team's captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi.

This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in hit film like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram