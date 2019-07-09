Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Deepika Padukone's Cannes and Met Gala Inspired Outfits Draw Attention at Vadodara Pride Parade

Deepika Padukone's fans from the LGBTQ community participated in the Pride parade in Vadodara, wearing the actress' outfits from Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
Image of Deepika Padukone, courtesy of Instagram
Matching one's favourite style icon in the industry, fashion-wise, has been a recurring dream for many. We emulate entertainment industry stars as we breathe and live and recently a few members of the LGBTQ community recreated two of Deepika Padukone's most memorable looks, prompting the actress to acknowledge their courage and style.

A group of LGBTQ members wore outfits similar to Deepika's at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 and Met Gala 2019. The group posed all smiles for the camera and Deepika could not help but share their adorable pictures on her Instagram stories. The fan group that posted the image of recreated outfits in Vadodara wrote alongside it, "It was heartening to see them wear their vision of my Cannes and MET Gala outfits for the pride parade march in Vadodara. I came across some pictures of them and they looked absolutely stunning (sic).”

See pics here:

Deepika posted images of her fans on her Insta stories as well:

Deepika Padukone Insta

On the occasion of husband Ranveer Singh’s birthday, they also cut a pride-inspired multi-coloured cake.

Read: Deepika Padukone Shares Ranveer Singh's Rainbow Birthday Cake, Fans Applaud for Supporting Pride Month

On his birthday, Ranveer also revealed his first look as Kapil Dev in '83, which is the story of Indian cricket team's World Cup victory in 1983. Deepika essays his wife Romi.

This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple has previously co-starred in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

