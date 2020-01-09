Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Declared Tax Free in Madhya Pradesh
Chief Minister Kamal Nath's Twitter handle shared the news of Deepika Padukone's film running tax-free in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
Laxmi Agarwal and Deepika Padukone pose together for a photo during the promotion of Bollywood film Chhapaak in Delhi. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, the official Twitter handle of state Chief Minister Kamal Nath informed the public.
दीपिका पादुकोण अभिनीत ऐसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर पर बनी फ़िल्म “छपाक “ जो 10 जनवरी को देश भर के सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज़ हो रही है , को मध्यप्रदेश में टैक्स फ़्री करने की घोषणा करता हूँ।1/2— Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020
यह फ़िल्म समाज में ऐसिड पीड़ित महिलाओं को लेकर एक सकारात्मक संदेश देने के साथ-साथ उस पीड़ा के साथ आत्मविश्वास , संघर्ष , उम्मीद , और जीने के जज़्बे की कहानी पर आधारित है और ऐसे मामलों में समाज की सोच में बदलाव लाने के संदेश पर आधारित है।2/2— Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020
Inspired from the life of activist Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak chronicles the journey of acid-attack survivor Malti (Deepika Padukone) as she comes to terms with her trauma, and subsequently fights against acid violence. Chhapaak hits the theatres on January 10 and also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.
