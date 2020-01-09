Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Declared Tax Free in Madhya Pradesh

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, the official Twitter handle of state Chief Minister Kamal Nath informed the public.

Read: To Make #BoycottChhapaak Trend, Trolls 'Cancelled' Same Seats in Same Cinema Hall

दीपिका पादुकोण अभिनीत ऐसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर पर बनी फ़िल्म “छपाक “ जो 10 जनवरी को देश भर के सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज़ हो रही है , को मध्यप्रदेश में टैक्स फ़्री करने की घोषणा करता हूँ।1/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020

यह फ़िल्म समाज में ऐसिड पीड़ित महिलाओं को लेकर एक सकारात्मक संदेश देने के साथ-साथ उस पीड़ा के साथ आत्मविश्वास , संघर्ष , उम्मीद , और जीने के जज़्बे की कहानी पर आधारित है और ऐसे मामलों में समाज की सोच में बदलाव लाने के संदेश पर आधारित है।2/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020

Inspired from the life of activist Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak chronicles the journey of acid-attack survivor Malti (Deepika Padukone) as she comes to terms with her trauma, and subsequently fights against acid violence. Chhapaak hits the theatres on January 10 and also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

Read: Court Asks Chhapaak Makers to Give Due Credit to Lawyer

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.