Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Declared Tax Free in Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Kamal Nath's Twitter handle shared the news of Deepika Padukone's film running tax-free in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Updated:January 9, 2020, 3:09 PM IST
Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Declared Tax Free in Madhya Pradesh
Laxmi Agarwal and Deepika Padukone pose together for a photo during the promotion of Bollywood film Chhapaak in Delhi. (Image: Special Arrangement)

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, the official Twitter handle of state Chief Minister Kamal Nath informed the public.

Read: To Make #BoycottChhapaak Trend, Trolls 'Cancelled' Same Seats in Same Cinema Hall

Inspired from the life of activist Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak chronicles the journey of acid-attack survivor Malti (Deepika Padukone) as she comes to terms with her trauma, and subsequently fights against acid violence. Chhapaak hits the theatres on January 10 and also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

Read: Court Asks Chhapaak Makers to Give Due Credit to Lawyer

