Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Made Tax Free in Rajasthan

Following on the heels of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Congress-ruled Rajasthan has declared Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak tax-free in the state. The decision to declare the Meghna Gulzaar directed film tax-free in Rajasthan was taken late on Friday night.

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, both ruled by the Congress, had declared Chhapaak tax-free even before its release on Friday.

"We are happy to declare Chhapaak a tax-free film. People have welcomed the decision of exempting this film from the tax bracket. The film shall be an eye opener," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.

The film is based on the life of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Chhapaak is Deepika Padukone's first production venture.

The actress recently was at the receiving end of flak by trolls who trended #BoycottChhapaak on Twitter after she visited Jawaharlal Nehru University to show solidarity with the students who were injured after a brutal attack by masked goons on campus in January 5, 2020. BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted a photo of Deepika and called for a boycott of her film. A lot of people shared an image of canceling their tickets to watch Chhapaak but they were all the same image,

On the other hand, many showed their solidarity towards the actress. Not only did Madhya Pradesh government make the film tax free in the state, it also announced that the actress will be honoured at the upcoming IIFA awards in Bhopal.

(With input from IANS)

