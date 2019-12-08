Take the pledge to vote

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Trailer Set to Release on December 10 for This Special Reason

'Chhapaak' follows the story of an acid attack survivor played by Deepika Padukone, and an activist played by Vikrant Massey. The film's trailer date coincides with World Human Rights Day on December 10.

News18.com

December 8, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
Meghna Gulzar is known for providing audiences with heartwarming stories. Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next, titled Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey.

Cinegoers will not have to wait for long now as the film's trailer is set to drop in the coming week-- on December 10. The release date was revealed to be picked as World Human Rights Day falls on the day.

Meghna expressed her happiness about choosing the date for trailer launch. speaking to Mid-Day, she said, "It is actually a nice coincidence that our trailer is getting launched on the 10th of December, which also happens to be - Human Rights Day. Chhapaak is a story of acid violence. I really couldn't have asked for better synchronicity for the release date of our film."

Meghna stated that making a film like Chhapaak had been difficult for her as well as the rest of the film's cast and crew. She stated that emotionally and physically, going through the characters' journeys in the film was not easy for everyone, while she added that Chhpaak's completion was a moment of contentment and satisfaction for everyone.

Chhapaak follows the story of an acid attack victim and her journey after the attack. The film is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal. Vikrant's character in the film is based on real-life activist Alok Dixit, who is currently also Laxmi's life partner. Their stories will be seen on the big screen when Chhapaak releases on January 10, 2020 alongside Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

