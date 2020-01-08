Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Trends on Twitter Over 'Change' in Acid Attacker's Name

Several reports have claimed that the name of the man who threw acid on Laxmi Agarwal has been changed from 'Nadeem Khan' to 'Rajesh' in Chhapaak.

IANS

Updated:January 8, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Trends on Twitter Over 'Change' in Acid Attacker's Name
Several reports have claimed that the name of the man who threw acid on Laxmi Agarwal has been changed from 'Nadeem Khan' to 'Rajesh' in Chhapaak.

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is under fire on Twitter for allegedly changing the acid attacker's name from 'Nadeem Khan' to 'Rajesh' in the film. Several reports have claimed that director Meghna Gulzar changed the name of the character based on the 32-year-old man who was behind the acid attack on Laxmi Agarwal.

Several users on Twitter expressed their disappointment over the rumoured change. "If Bollywood makes a movie based on true events of 9/11, they'll portray Osama Bin Laden as Om Prakash Tiwari," one user posted.

Another user said, "Understand the chronology. Chhapak film is based on Laxmi Agarwal an acid attack survivor. Nadeem Khan is the name of the person who throws acid in real life. In film name is changed to Rajesh ... a Hindu name. So Deepika's visit to JNU is not surprising."

One user said, "Hey @deepikapadukone what is the name of person in movie who attacked girl? Heard "Rajesh" instead of Nadeem Khan.. how can you stoop such a low..How can you portray Hindu name.."

However, a member AAP National Social Media Team tweeted, "Since Deepika Padukone came out in support of JNU, the right-wing propagandists are out with their lies and fake stories. The Name of the perpetrator is 'BASHEER' in the movie, not 'RAJESH'."

Deepika made quite a buzz on Twitter when she decided to visit Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Tuesday, to show solidarity with students.

A day after, a section of Twitterati called for a boycott of Deepika's 'Chhapaak', while another section came out in her support and tweeted that it will watch the new movie based on the real-life story of an acid-attack victim. #HumDekhengeChhapaak and #IsupportDeepika trended with people praising the actress for her stand on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus violence on January 5.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram